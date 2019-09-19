MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife

mamamia recaps

a day ago · 18 minutes

MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife
Back
play Episode

Married At First Sight is back for another season of poorly-matched couples trying not to claw each other’s eyes out in the pursuit of love.

Amanda is desperately trying to join a mob of kangaroos, while her new wife Tash concentrates on meditating waaayy too hard. Oh and did we mention they’re the first same-sex couple to be married in the shows’ history!?

Meanwhile, Hayley just cannot stop talking and David is contemplating an escape.

Strap yourselves in as resident experts/reality TV hostages, Clare and Jessie Stephens, recap the week that was on MAFS.

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Limited-Edition Baileys Strawberries and Cream.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

LINKS:

Get the latest reality TV recaps news by joining our Recaps newsletter... https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Read all our MAFS Recaps here...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap/ 

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-amanda/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley/

Ep 4: http://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash

CONTACT US:

Bring the lols in our Facebook group, MAFS Lols... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us on the podphone at 02 8999 9386.

Love the show? You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife

18 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

20 minutes  ·  18 Jul 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

25 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2019

The Handmaids Tale: What A Mess

18 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: I Should Have Let You Burn When I Had The Chance

29 minutes  ·  27 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Can We Trust Serena?

23 minutes  ·  20 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Useless Bloody Fred

24 minutes  ·  13 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down

22 minutes  ·  06 Jun 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???