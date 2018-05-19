You Are Cordially Invited To The Royal Wedding After-Party

Put your feminism aside, this is a dirty debrief on the wedding the world won't stop talking about. Grab some popcorn and some wine - or maybe a green smoothie if that's more your jam - and join us for a raw, unedited, and slightly inappropriate gabfest about the wedding that was.

Holly's recap of The Royal Wedding

All the best reactions to the never-ending sermon

"As Harry walks down the aisle to marry Meghan, I'm thinking about Diana."

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Luca Lavigne

