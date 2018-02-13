The Life Changing Magic Of A No Chat Button

Hands up if you wish life came with a "no chat" button? Is that all hands up we see? Yeah, thought so. This week Leigh and Rach are calling for rideshare apps to come with an option to request "no small talk."

Plus, we need to talk about the barney going on between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker because, as Mia says, people can have disagreements but it doesn’t mean women can’t work together.

And if you're single, you're most definitely happier and healthier than everyone else. So happy Valentine’s Day to you.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Mia Freedman and Leigh Campbell

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

