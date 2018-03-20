If You Can't Say Anything Nice... Turn Off Speakerphone

20 Mar 2018 · 39 minutes

If You Can't Say Anything Nice... Turn Off Speakerphone
Don’t you hate it when you’re sitting in an Uber talking about a co-worker on speakerphone and it gets recorded? Yeah us too. But seriously, when it comes to b*tching about people you work with, is it ever a good idea? Holly doesn’t think so.

Plus, who the heck is Jordan Peterson and why is he Jessie’s new pin-up guy?

And, is it ever okay to go out with your friend's ex? Rach thinks yes, in the case of Married At First Sight...

THE END BITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

Cynthia Nixon is running for Governor: https://www.mamamia.com.au/cynthia-nixon-runs-for-new-york-governor/

The uber Stefanovic gate scandal: https://www.mamamia.com.au/georgie-gardner-karl-stefanovic/

Married At First Sight recap: https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-twins-mafs-2018-recap-tracey-and-sean-fight-with-dean/

 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

