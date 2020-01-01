Fact: A Star Is Born slaps.
Also a fact: Bradley Cooper made that movie his entire personality, and now he's doing it again with Maestro.
Today we welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the one man in the room who ‘discovered’ Lady Gaga.
From crying over someone he's never met, to hating chairs and being a bad kisser (allegedly) we unpack the life and crimes of a man who still lives with his mother (fact).
And ask the question: is there such thing as being too earnest?
Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.
CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Audio Producer: Thom Lion
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Audio Producer: Thom Lion