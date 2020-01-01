Fact: A Star Is Born slaps.

Also a fact: Bradley Cooper made that movie his entire personality, and now he's doing it again with Maestro.

Today we welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the one man in the room who ‘discovered’ Lady Gaga.

From crying over someone he's never met, to hating chairs and being a bad kisser (allegedly) we unpack the life and crimes of a man who still lives with his mother (fact).

And ask the question: is there such thing as being too earnest?



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

LOVED THIS EPISODE? YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO:

Emma "The Movie Of Which We Do Not Speak" Stone

Sex And The “Carrie Is A Terrible Friend” City

Jim "You Never Go Full Method" Carrey

Leonardo "Pussy Posse" DiCaprio

Anne “The Oscars That Went Terribly Wrong” Hathaway

Jennifer “Curse Of The Cool Girl” Lawrence

Did Bradley Cooper Really Just Destroy His Oscar Chances?

WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY?

CLICK HERE

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.