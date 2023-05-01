Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Oscar-falling actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hunger Games star, was the definition of a cool girl, and was universally loved... until she wasn't and then she disappeared.



But J-Law is back, with her new movie, No Hard Feelings, so it's about time we examine her crimes including scratching her backside on a sacred rock, and falling over one too many times and assign charges and sentences.

But do the sentences fit the crimes?

Plus, we hear more of your lazy gewl stories.

