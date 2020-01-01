Emma Stone is a talented and much loved actress, but does she deserve all the accolades?

From lying about her name, to having too many best friends and not hustling enough for her success we unpack the life and crimes of Emily (not Emma) Stone.

Plus, the movie that should have sunk the career's of some of Hollywood's biggest stars - Aloha.

And, more of your lazy gewl stories!

LIKE THIS EPISODE? YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO:

The “Ryan Gosling’s Face Is Too Hot” Notebook

Jennifer “Curse Of The Cool Girl” Lawrence

Taylor "How I Uncancelled Myself" Swift (Taylor’s Version)

Leonardo "Pussy Posse" DiCaprio

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.