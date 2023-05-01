We’ve been doing a lot of soul searching (watching TV) in the Cancelled courtroom and we couldn’t help but wonder… is Sex And The City Cancelled? (Obvious answer: yes)

From portraying the least diverse version of New York City, to treating people terribly and questionable fashion, we analyse the crimes of the show that shaped the late 90's and early 2000's.

And, we ask ourselves the most important question of all… is scatting a hate crime?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.