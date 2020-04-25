Shootings, car crashes and a body in a suitcase: The Playboy model 'curse'.

The following includes discussion of suicide, which may be triggering. For 24-hour mental health crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

In the beginning, the “Bunnies” were just waitstaff at Playboy clubs, but over the decades the term has expanded to include Hugh Hefner’s many girlfriends and the models that appear in his magazine of the same name.

It’s a world that’s been fraught with controversy and intrigue. One of Hefner’s ex-girlfriend’s, Holly Madison, recently said her time with the media mogul was about presenting an image of fun while being “miserable inside”.

But some “Bunnies” endured more than just misery. From murder to fatal accidents, the tragedy that has befallen these women is referred to by some as the ‘Playboy curse’.

Here are just a few of their stories.

Ashley Mattingly

Last week, Playboy’s Miss March 2011, Ashley Mattingly, took her own life at the age of just 33.

While the model had struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, her loved ones say she was “determined to get her life on track and was even training to be a pilot,” reports The Sun.

Her twin brother, William, told the publication she'd moved to Austin, Texas, a couple of years ago, excited to be closer to her nieces. She was a domestic violence survivor. Her ex-boyfriend was sent to prison for hitting her in 2012.

"She was horseback riding at a rehab facility so we thought [her mental health] was getting better," said William.