Inside the $11,000 a night hospital where Pippa Middleton is giving birth.

It’s the bane of every older sister – their younger sister copying their every move. But that’s what older sisters are for, right? And it seems that the Middleton sisters are no different.

On Tuesday, October 2, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were seen walking through the iconic doors of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to all three of her children.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Middleton, who is due in October, arrived at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital in Paddington, London, at approximately 6:30pm with her husband, and their car was seen leaving about an hour later.

Perhaps they left so soon because they saw the price list of the Lindo Wing, which starts at about $10,896 AUD for 24 hours of consultant-led services? Hmm, probably not – the couple were most likely simply checking out the digs where the exciting event of the birth of their first baby will take place.

The Lindo Wing has an extensive royal history. The tradition of having royal babies there was started by Sir George Pinker, the royal gynaecologist from 1973 to 1990 (and who delivered Prince William), who strongly believed that royal babies should be born in hospital – not in a palace.

The Duke of Cambridge's birth at the Lindo Wing followed that of his cousin Zara Phillips, and subsequently by Prince Harry.

More than a couple of decades later, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to George, Charlotte and Louis in the historic institution, memorably presenting them to the public on the steps of the building each time - just as Princess Diana had with William and Harry.

So, apart from its history, what's so special about the Lindo Wing? The hospital website gives us an insight.

Opened in 1937, one of the suites was extensively refurbished in 2012 for Prince George’s arrival. It is decorated with art by British artist Julian Opie.