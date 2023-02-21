celebrity

Pink's two kids will join her on tour. Her daughter will work a 'minimum wage' job on it.

Pink is known for dishing on the perils of parenting in the public eye, alongside her husband Carey Hart.

The pair, who are parents to 11-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson, are often on the road given Pink's busy touring schedule. And when her Summer Carnival 2023 tour commences (which FYI is coming to Australia), Pink is bringing her whole family along with her. 

And daughter Willow will be working. 

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink told Today this week. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state. I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over."

Pink said her daughter jumped at the chance. But Pink noted to the Today hosts that she wants her daughter to learn how to advocate for herself. 

"'She [Willow] goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier to do the math.' I'm like 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math'."

It's not known what jobs Pink's daughter will be doing tour, although Willow is quite the singer herself.

In 2021, Pink and Willow released their first song together, 'Cover Me In Sunshine'. Willow ended up joining her mum on stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform their duet.

The 11-year-old also did a cover of an Olivia Rodrigo song at her music recital late last year, which Pink posted to social media. 

Pink has spoken before about parenting in the public eye, noting the amount of criticism she cops, including one photo that went up online with her young son not wearing a nappy. 

"People went as far as saying, 'Someone should call Child Services,' because he didn't have a diaper on, and, 'How dare I?' – just some of the nastiest things," Pink told Ellen DeGeneres. 

"I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it."

Recently Pink and her husband celebrated 17 years of marriage.

The singer and former professional motocross racer met in 2001 at the Summer X Games, and soon began dating. They split briefly in 2003, but by 2005 they had reunited.

During a motocross race at Mammoth Lakes, Pink proposed to Hart by holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me?" on the sidelines while he raced. He initially didn't notice and continued on for another lap. Pink then added "I'm serious!" to the sign, prompting Hart to pull over and accept, before Pink made him finish the race.

On January 7, 2006, they married in Costa Rica. But in February 2008, the couple confirmed they had separated.

"This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bullsh*t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be," Pink wrote in a statement.

They went so far as to draw up divorce papers, but they were never signed.

The couple reconnected when Pink asked Hart to appear in her music video for 'So What', which referenced their breakup. After 11 months apart, they began their relationship again.

In November 2010, Pink announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Hart were expecting their first child, and their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, was born in June 2011.

In December 2016, their son Jameson Moon was born.

When celebrating their daughter's birthday, Hart wrote on Instagram: "The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. You are growing up way too fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."

And for their son's sixth birthday recently, Pink said Jameson is "a miracle" after a complicated fertility journey.

"My baby boy. Six years young today. They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger."

When asked about motherhood, Pink admitted she never planned on becoming a mum.

"It surprised me. I didn't really want to be a mum. I didn't not not want to be a mum, but it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-dos," she told Today

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of watching your heart go walking outside of your body, it's truly how it feels."

Feature Image: Getty.

