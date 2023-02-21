Pink's two kids will join her on tour. Her daughter will work a 'minimum wage' job on it.

Pink is known for dishing on the perils of parenting in the public eye, alongside her husband Carey Hart.

The pair, who are parents to 11-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson, are often on the road given Pink's busy touring schedule. And when her Summer Carnival 2023 tour commences (which FYI is coming to Australia), Pink is bringing her whole family along with her.

And daughter Willow will be working.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink told Today this week. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state. I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over."

Pink said her daughter jumped at the chance. But Pink noted to the Today hosts that she wants her daughter to learn how to advocate for herself.

"'She [Willow] goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier to do the math.' I'm like 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math'."

