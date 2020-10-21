We don't know who's idea it was to make underarm pimples a thing, but we're not entirely pleased about it. They're annoying, painful and 11/10 of us don't have a clue how to get rid of them or why we're blessed with them in the first place. Gah!

But the thing is, we're constantly putting our pits through a lot of intense sh*t. So it kind of makes sense why the skin in this area freaks out. Between shaving, waxing, laser, tanning, harsh deodorants and random body washes - it's a LOT.

This will often cause your fed up pits to break out in a glorious array of pimples. Or other skin conditions that kinda disguise themselves as pimples when they're actually something separate. Sneaky.

To find out what's causing your underarm pimples and how to treat them, we chatted to skin expert Dr Giulia D'Anna from Dermal Distinction and asked her for some answers

What's causing breakouts under my arms?

So, what's the go with underarm pimples? Are they just popping up cause we're shaving wrong? Or are we doing other stuff that's triggering these pimps and we're just oblivious to it?

Well, according to Dr D'Anna - it's a little from column A and a little from column B. To break things down, we've pulled together some of the most common causes of underarms pimples.

You're using a blunt razor.

You know that disposable shaver you've had in your shower for, like, three months? Yeah, bin it. You need to be real about when your razor is blunt, because other than it having a 100 per cent chance of being rusty and gross, it could be causing major irritation to your skin - particularly your delicate underarms.

The most common issue? Ingrown hairs. "Blunt shavers tend to cut the hair by 'splintering it', so that the hair cannot grow out of the follicle but gets caught under the skin," said Dr D'Anna.

Not only can it cause ingrown hairs, but a bacteria-ridden, blunt razor cut could lead to more generalised infections such as cellulitis. So, make sure you're swapping out your razor on a regular basis to avoid any issues.

"Always use a sharp shaver and don’t store it in the shower where it might get rusty," adds Dr D'Anna. "A great tip is to wet your armpits and apply a mild cleanser before shaving. Try not to press too hard, or you may force bacteria or skin cells into the hair follicles."