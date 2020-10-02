Sorry, but here are 5 gross things that happen if you re-wear your sweaty workout clothes.

You've smashed out a HIIT workout or got the old legs pumping on a lengthy coastal walk, and you're feeling all good and nice about yourself (go you!). You go home, peel off your tights and bra and leave them draped over a chair to kinda air out... cause they'll be right to re-wear for tomorrow's sweat sesh, right? You've never noticed anything shady, so it must be okay... right?

Whether you're secretly notorious for re-wearing your tights, or you're the type of gal that works out then ends up staying in gym clothes for coffee, brunch or lounging, please prepare yourself for some impending grossness. Soz.

Because we hit up some experts to find out everything that could go wrong when you re-wear workout clothes - and it's... a lot. Ranging from acne breakouts to rashes and yeast infections, it might make you think twice before wearing the same workout clothes on repeat.

1. You'll smell stanky.

What? I smell fine! We hear you say. No... you don't, friend. Fact: if something smells after you worked out in it once, it's still going to smell until you wash it.

That's because moisture mixed with bacteria equals odour. And since you already have bacteria coating the surfaces of your entire body (if you didn't already know this, surprise!), re-wearing sweaty gym clothes means you're really ramping things up and basically adding fuel to the fire.

2. You'll have irritated skin.

This kinda goes without saying, but stewing in your sweaty clothes can irritate the hell out of your skin.

Basically, if you wear clothing and sweat in it and that clothing stays wet/damp, more yeast is going to thrive on it. If you then put that same clothing back on, you are introducing a higher level of yeast to your skin (especially in areas like skin folds, groins, under your boobs etc.), which can lead to nasty bouts of irritation and a heap of other not-so-good issues, including painful, itchy rashes. No good.