'I couldn't work or go to the doctor.' The form of coercive control we need to talk about.

The following post discusses domestic abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

By now, many of us are familiar with the severe and widespread problem of family violence in this country.

We know how difficult it can be to seek help, or to exit a violent relationship - and sadly, we know how often (and how quickly) family violence can become fatal.

Imagine though, that you’ve come to Australia to be with the man of your dreams; promised a wonderful new life and an abundance of opportunities for you and maybe your children. But before long, your relationship turns violent.

Watch: Women and Violence, the hidden numbers.



Video via Mamamia

You’re thousands of miles from your family, you can’t work, you can’t receive Centrelink or Medicare and English isn’t your first language - or you can’t speak it at all.

Unfortunately, as CEO for inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence, I come across this situation all the time. inTouch works closely with migrant and refugee women who are experiencing family violence and helps them to access support through a holistic process that includes social work, legal and migration assistance, victims of crime applications and our post-recovery initiative, inSpire.

A large portion of the women we work with are on temporary student, working or partner visas, which can be granted by the Australian government here or before the woman leaves her home country.

Many of these women will also have Australian-born children.

Aish, a member of inTouch’s Inspire for Change victim-survivor advisory group, was on a temporary visa when she experienced family violence.

Her husband used her migration status as a form of power, to control every aspect of her life.

Image: Supplied.