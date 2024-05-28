'We were ignored by five different male officers': Ariel Bombara wants answers for her dad's actions.

The daughter of Perth man Mark Bombara, who murdered his ex-wife's best friend and her teenage daughter has come forward, revealing that she and her mother desperately sought help from the police before the tragedy unfolded.

Bombara fatally shot Jennifer Petelczyc, 59, and her youngest daughter, Gretl, 18, at their Floreat residence on Friday afternoon, before pulling the trigger on himself. He went to the house searching for his ex-wife.

Watch: Women And Violence - The Hidden Numbers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Now, Ariel Bombara, his daughter, issued a compelling statement to ABC, revealing that both she and her mother continued to live in fear for their safety and had repeatedly approached police regarding her father's collection of firearms.

"We were ignored by five different male officers across three occasions of reporting," she said.

"By that point, we felt completely helpless and I had to focus on getting mum to safety.

"I did everything I could to protect my mother, and when my father couldn't find us he murdered her best friend and her best friend's daughter."