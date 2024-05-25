A mother and daughter were shot dead in their Perth home. The attacker was looking for someone else.

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence and suicide.

A man looking for his former partner at a home in Perth's west has instead shot dead the woman's female friend and teenage daughter before taking his own life.

Police were called to a home in the suburb of Floreat on Friday afternoon after reports of gunshots.

Detectives said a 63-year-old man arrived at the property at about 4.30pm looking for his former partner who was not there at the time.

Instead, the man shot dead a 59-year-old woman who was his ex-partner's friend and critically wounded her 18-year-old daughter, police said.

He then took his own life.

Police arrived to find the two bodies, and paramedics rushed the 18-year-old girl to Royal Perth Hospital where she later died.

WA Police Detective Inspector David Gorton said officers had arrived on the street by the time the last shot was fired.

"We believe that last shot was the male taking his own life," he told reporters on Saturday.

"We still have ballistic technicians at the scene (and) at this stage, we're really unsure about how many shots were fired."

The mother was a close friend of the shooter's ex-wife.

Detective Inspector Gorton said the man was known to police but did not have a history of violence.