Why are women and children being killed at terrifying rates in Western Australia?

The news is difficult to swallow this week.

Three little girls, their mother and their grandmother are dead, making them the third family in Western Australia to be shattered by alleged mass family violence since May.

Two-year-old twin girls, Alice and Beatrix, and their three-year-old sister Charlotte were allegedly ripped from the world by their own 24-year-old father, Anthony Harvey, inside their suburban Perth home.

The Bedford man is also accused of killing his 41-year-old wife Mara and 74-year-old mother-in-law Beverley, before staying with their bodies for several days until he handed himself into police.

It was only two months ago that we were grappling with the news that a 19-year-old Perth man, Teancum Petersen-Crofts, allegedly killed his 48-year-old mother Michelle Petersen, 15-year-old sister Bella and eight-year-old brother Rua at home in Ellenbrook.

And in May, a murder-suicide on a sprawling Margaret River property saw seven family members wiped out. Peter Miles, 61, pulled the trigger on his four grandchildren (Kadyen, 8, Ayre, 10, Rylan, 12, and Taye, 13), his daughter Katrina, 35, and wife Cynda, 58, before taking his own life.

That means 14 women and children have died across three suspected domestic mass murders, within just four months.

Altogether, the state has seen 23 alleged family violence homicides this year - compared to 11 for the whole of 2017.

And the country is now left asking one big question: why?

Could we be witnessing a 'copycat' effect?

Many Australians have been posing this question this week.

We know for a fact reporting on suicide can have a contagion effect, where we see increased rates of suicide deaths following certain types of media coverage. This is why in Australia, journalists are bound by stringent guidelines, in a bid to prevent triggering more deaths.