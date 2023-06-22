A dermatologist told us how to *finally* treat perioral dermatitis. Here's where to start.

If you're someone who's dealing with perioral dermatitis, you'll know the struggle.

It's one of those skin conditions that's notoriously fickle to treat, and sometimes, it's really difficult to know what's causing it and if you're doing the right thing when it comes to treatment.

Because it's really confusing out there — and there are so many sneaky perioral dermatitis myths and misconceptions, that you'll often feel like approximately NOTHING is working, and it's only getting... worse.

But, that's why you have us. Or, Dr Shammi Theesan, rather.

Video via Mamamia

Below, the Melbourne-based dermatologist from ODE Dermatology, shared her advice on perioral dermatitis treatment — including what you need to avoid on the skincare front. Finally.

Class in session.

What is perioral dermatitis?

So, what exactly is that red rash around your mouth or nose? Well, to start — perioral dermatitis isn't actually dermatitis. Confusing, we know. It's also regularly mistaken for a form of acne.

However, it's... neither.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Shammi describes perioral dermatitis as "an inflamed skin barrier state." She added that "the symptoms of dryness, pimple-like sports, itchy areas can last months."