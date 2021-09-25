'I'm a 'skinfluencer' with perioral dermatitis and rosacea. Here's how I deal with flare-ups.'

I was diagnosed with both perioral dermatitis and rosacea in 2020, but a year on I have managed to get them under control with the help of medical advice and changing up my skincare routine.

Let me share with you how I manage my skin day-to-day and what I do during a flare up.

What is perioral dermatitis?

Perioral dermatitis is a skin condition where small red bumps present around the mouth, eyes, or nose, which itch and burn.

It’s most often caused by prescribed treatments like topical steroid creams that have been used incorrectly, cosmeceuticals, an inappropriate combination of skincare, over-exfoliation, makeup, and inhaled treatments (such as asthma medications).