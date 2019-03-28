The 5 most bizarre moments from Pauline Hanson's press conference today.

Pauline Hanson finally fronted media this afternoon to address the Al Jazeera investigations that revealed One Nation members seeking donations from the American National Rifle Association, as well as the disturbing footage that emerged of her yesterday seeming to suggest the 1996 Port Arthur massacre was a government conspiracy.
It was… difficult to watch, to say the least.
Not only because she flatly refused to acknowledge her party – who were secretly filmed by Al Jazeera journalist Rodger Muller approaching US lobby groups for $28 million in funding to water-down Australian gun laws – had done anything wrong, but because she… well, flailed a little bit.
Watch: Pauline Hanson addresses media to defend claims her party sought funding from the NRA. Post continues after.
While she was unable to speak yesterday as she had been bitten by a tick, leaving her “unrecognisable”, she gave it her best shot today, and from mispronounced names to thanking Australian shock jocks, it wasn’t pretty.
Labelling it “a day of shame for Australian media” Hanson continued to claim that in every video released by Al Jazeera, she, James Ashby and Steve Dickson – both whom she says will remain in the party – had been “stitched up”.
“The footage has been heavily edited, therefore the comments appear to have been taken completely out of context,” she said.
She also denied ever suggesting the Port Arthur attack was a conspiracy, and claimed to have never sought donations from the NRA – although she mistakenly referred to it as the NRMA (National Roads and Motorists’ Association).
Referring to Muller as “foreign agent” and Al Jazeera an “Islamist” organisation, she claimed the Qatari government was involved in the two-part documentary How To Sell A Massacre.
“This is Australia’s first case of severe political interference from a foreign government,” Hanson said.
Top Comments
So she can’t see the irony of claiming that Al Jazeera is a foreign entity attacking our democracy but seeking money from the NRA to influence the election is OK?
Good point.
Good point.
It is seriously worrying that we have these twits running our country. I hope this sees the end of her and her stupid party. People have got to wake up. Our politicians need some education and polish. Mind you, a lot don't have it but Pauline is the dizzy limit in that department. This has exposed One Nations true beliefs. How that information was acquired is irrelevant. We have a right to know what is in the hearts and minds of our politicians, it is OUR country. Some wanted her to apologize but that is irrelevant also, as they are only apologizing for saying it not for thinking it. What they think, they think and it is good we all now know what they think. Our country has been run for 6 years by selfish, small minded thinking people. This Liberal government is the worst government Australia has ever had. Australia has GOT to see the back of them in May. The Liberals all had their knickers in a knot when at the last election campaign Labor pointed out the Liberal thinking where Medicare is concerned. Everything Labor said was right. They only keep Medicare under sufferance. John Howard said years ago 'the good old days of private health insurance' yes the rich are cured, to hell with the poor. Typical Liberal thinking. It wasn't dirty campaigning by Labor re: Medicare, the Liberals just didn't like being exposed and the best form of defence is attack. IF THE LIBERALS HAD IT THEIR WAY THERE WOULD BE NO MEDICARE.
thanks to trumble and the deep northerners we still have her in the senate another three years before she is up for reelection unless by some vanishingly small chance a DDelection gets called before then
I know, I was working just that out the other day. Very worrying.