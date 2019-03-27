On Monday night, Al Jazeera published the findings of a three-year investigation into the National Rifle Association’s manipulative media practices.

As part of the investigation, One Nation’s Queensland party leader Steve Dickson and Senator Pauline Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby were filmed discussing weakening Australia’s gun laws during a trip to the US last year.

In the footage, Ashby can be heard saying that $US20 million in donations from the NRA to One Nation would give the party parliamentary influence in Australia.

On a separate occasion, Dickson tells NRA officials that for the world to look to Australia as a model for gun control would be “poison”.

“If we don’t change things, people are going to be looking at Australia and go ‘well, it’s OK for them to go down the path of not having guns, it’s OK for them to go down that politically-correct path’,” he says.

On Tuesday, however, they both provided a perfectly reasonable explanation for their behaviour.

Guys.

They were drunk.

Get over it.