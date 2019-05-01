Pauline Hanson can cry as much as she likes on television, but she is not the victim here.

Last night, Australia saw a different side to Pauline Hanson.

The One Nation leader gave an emotional interview to A Current Affair, crying as she spoke about the disastrous few weeks for her party, which saw the resignation of two election candidates and the party nose dive in the polls.

“I cop all this shit all the time and I’m sick of it, absolutely sick of it,” the 64-year-old said as she broke down in tears.

She lamented the actions of past One Nation candidates: Fraser Anning, Brian Burston, David Oldfield – and now Steve Dickson and Ross Macdonald.

Throughout the 18-minute interview she positioned herself as a victim, “let down” by those she selected as candidates and “kicked in the guts” by political scandal after political scandal.

Hanson has made her name on a divisive brand of politics. She and her party members position themselves as the ones who “say what you’re thinking”, using inflammatory language and breeding hatred of ‘others’.

One Nation’s divisive policies have time and time again attracted candidates that are ticking time bombs.

And it is Hanson that selects them.

There have been many victims of Hanson and One Nation's politics - but she is not one of them.

In her maiden speech to Parliament in 1996, Hanson said Australia was "in danger of being swamped by Asians".

A year later, One Nation distributed a flyer with a photo of Hanson draped in the Australian flag. On it, the flyer said her party wanted to "abolish divisive and discriminatory policies, such as those related to Aboriginal and Multicultural affairs".

It also listed repealing the Native Titles Act, which recognises the traditional rights and interests to land and waters of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as an immediate goal.

In 2006 - while considering a political comeback - Hanson said she was concerned by the ease in which 'diseased' Africans were able to come to Australia.