'I got to ask legendary stylist Patricia Field all my burning questions. This is how it went.'

Sex and the City, The Devil Wears Prada and Emily In Paris all have one thing in common — the fashion is spoken about well after the credits finish rolling.

Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic style, Miranda Priestley's high fashion garb and Emily's Parisian looks serve as inspiration for women around the world, each representing a different decade in time.

And now, Patricia Field, the woman behind these iconic outfits is hitting the big screen herself.

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field premieres on February 22 as part of Queer Screen's Mardi Gras Film Festival and gives fans an in-depth look into the life and career of the 82-year-old costume and fashion designer. Field is no ordinary designer, and her life is as eclectic as her style.

The documentary not only features interviews with people she's worked with, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Lily Collins and Kim Cattrall, but it takes us to the very beginning, back when she opened a retail store in New York City, which operated for 50 years.

So of course when I found out I'd have the opportunity to ask her all my burning fashion questions I LOST. MY. MIND.

I mean, the woman scored an Oscar nomination for her work on The Devil Wears Prada and has had her designs be a part of the cultural zeitgeist for years.