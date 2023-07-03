Sarah Jessica Parker tried to 'stay away' from Matthew Broderick when they first met.

In a sea of Hollywood breakups and divorces, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick remain an elusive unicorn. The couple went on their first date in 1992 and over 30 years later, they're still happily together.

In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, Parker opened up about how the couple couldn't start dating when they first met in 1991. Broderick was introduced to Parker through her brothers, Pippin and Toby.

“We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal, and we stayed away from one another,” the And Just Like That actress said.

“We understood that we had to do right by the other people and break up officially.”

Once they had each broken up with their respective partners, Parker and Broderick had their first date, and they have been (quite literally) inseparable ever since.

“We’ve never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location,” she told Howard Stern. “Or, his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her.

"But from that first night, we’ve never been apart.”

Watch part of SJP's interview here. Post continues after video.