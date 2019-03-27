Content Warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.
“How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government/school district to do anything? RIP 17 + 2.”
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019
That’s a tweet from David Hogg, a survivor of last year’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida which killed 14 students and three teachers. Two other survivors of the shooting have died in the past week – Sydney Aiello, who graduated from the school last year, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, still attending the school.