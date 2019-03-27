Associate Professor Grant Devilly from the School of Applied Psychology at Queensland’s Griffith University says in the old days, there would have been debriefers sent in, following these kind of incidents. But not anymore.

“We found that the debriefing actually did more harm than good,” he says. “What we should be doing is letting people know these resources are freely available, and to go and see someone if after a period of time they’re still getting these issues.”

People who are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder might find, months after the incident, that they’re having unwanted thoughts about it, they’re dreaming about it, or they’re avoiding it – possibly even forgetting parts of it. They might find they’re hyper-alert, and easily shocked.

“We’ve got very good treatments for people,” Professor Devilly says.

As for survivor’s guilt, that begins with people asking themselves why they’ve lived and others have died. Professor Devilly says it’s normal to be self-critical.

“That’s how we progress as a species, so that we do better next time. But when the people around you are dying, there’s not much you can do about it.”

