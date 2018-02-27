Sandy Hook should've been the end. But here's why the Florida shooting really might be.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Gonzalez captured the world's attention after she delivered an 11-minute speech at an anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale two days after the shooting.

"If all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see," Emma said.

"We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we’re going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because we are going to be the last mass shooting... That’s going to be Marjory Stoneman Douglas in that textbook and it’s going to be due to the tireless effort of the school board, the faculty members, the family members and most of all the students."

Today, she has more followers on Twitter than the NRA.

Her classmate, 16-year-old Alfonso Calderon, tugged at our hearts when he spoke at a CNN Town Hall and reminded the audience they were "just kids".

"It’s difficult to talk about this sort of thing because not more than a week ago, I was worried about a math test. I was worried about having a school show for the children at the elementary school just a road down," he said.

"But I want everybody here today to know, we will not be discouraged. We will not falter. We will not stop this movement. Because this is more than just us. This is everybody in America. This is for every single kid who fears for their life."

And 17-year-old David Hogg has been courageously fronting the media despite being the subject of a conspiracy theory smear campaign labelling him a "crisis actor".

The list of students goes on. And on.

It's extraordinary.

But also not altogether surprising. These are teenagers who watched as the news broke in December 2012 that six- and seven-year-olds had been murdered at a primary school in Conneticut. At the time, these teenagers were only little kids themselves. They were terrified. And instead of seeing a change to gun laws that would make them feel safe, they returned to school and were taught "active shooter" drills. They were left to fear that they, too, would someday find themselves stepping over the dead bodies of their classmates.