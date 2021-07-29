Bill is a survivor of the Parkland Shooting. His dad thinks it never happened.

On February 14, 2018, Bill* text his dad in a panic, 100 per cent sure that the shooter currently loose in his high school was about to enter the classroom he was sheltered in.

Three-and-a-half years later, his dad doesn't believe any of it was real.

Physically, Bill* came out of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida unscathed. But for years, he's lived with survivor's guilt and PTSD from the shooting, which ended the lives of 17 people, nine of whom were Bill's classmates.

Earlier in 2021, Bill was part of the final graduating class of survivors from that day.

All of that was tough enough. But since January, Bill's anguish has been exacerbated by a father who no longer believes that the shooting even happened.

Bill first posted his story on QAnon Casualties, a Reddit sub dedicated to helping family members and friends of QAnon believers.

Bill, who spoke to Vice under a pseudonym after sharing his story on Reddit, said his dad was anti-mask and anti-lockdown early in the pandemic, but that was as far as his beliefs went until this year.

In January, his dad fell further down a QAnon 'rabbit hole' after seeing a viral video of US politician and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing another Parkland student, David Hogg.

Image: Getty.