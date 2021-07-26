My 23-year-old son was at the lockdown protests on Saturday. This is how I feel.

My 23-year-old son attended the protest in Sydney on Saturday, and this is how I feel.

I am scared. Scared that he may contract COVID because he wasn’t wearing a mask. And I'm scared that he could transmit it to his housemates.

I am angry that due to his actions and those of thousands of others, we are likely to see this virus spread exponentially and won’t see the end of lockdown for many months.

I feel ashamed. Questioning myself and my parenting skills. What did I do wrong that has led him to this?

I am sad. Essentially, my relationship with my son is now tenuous. My beautiful, smart boy who used to be able to finish my sentences, and I his.

But most of all, I feel helpless.

12 months ago we had a strange conversation.

He told me that the reason Melbourne had gone back into lockdown was so the military could move in and release all the kidnapped children who were being kept in tunnels under Melbourne.

When I questioned him further, he told me that there was a satanic cabal of serpent people who were ruling the world. This was my introduction to QAnon.

He sent me a six-hour video which I dutifully watched.

It was full of random ‘facts’ that had been drawn together into a narrative.

My understanding of what he believes is that there is a satanic cabal that has infiltrated our governments, media and all parts of the economy in order to keep us prisoners on this earth without achieving our full spiritual potential.

Apparently, the conditions for this full spiritual potential or ‘awakening’, on a mass scale, are occurring right now.

The lockdowns and the vaccine are how the cabal is trying to prevent us all from taking part in the awakening.

Why would they want to do that? Because after the awakening everyone will be equal and all the worlds’ wealth will be distributed evenly, no one will need to work and we will all have ‘super human’ abilities.

Not something the cabal wants to see.

Right now, you’re probably slinging around terms describing my son as a fruitcake, an idiot, moron, whackjob, etc.

It’s a laugh, right? No, it’s not.

Prior to lockdown last year, my son was an average 22-year-old male.

Looking forward to his final year at uni, working a part-time job in hospitality, going to the gym and partying with his mates.

Then lockdown hit. And for whatever reason, I think he started to look for answers explaining what was happening in the world, and in doing so, he tipped over the edge and suspended all disbelief.

And what can I do to help him? It seems, absolutely nothing.

I have read books, I have watched expert interviews and listened to podcasts, I have joined Reddit groups for people whose loved ones are QAnon believers.