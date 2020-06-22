'Why did I get out?' 20 years later, the Childers Hostel fire still haunts the survivors.

As Minoeska Teeuwen fumbled her way through thick smoke - nose and mouth covered - she almost collapsed.

Hearing was tough and sight was near impossible. Teeuwen used her hand to feel her way along the wall and followed a voice in the distance telling her to go to the balcony.

As she got closer, it got harder and her consciousness started to fade.

Then someone tripped over her, jolting her awake, and giving her the last ounce of energy needed to reach outside.

After finally getting out, Teeuwen looked back at the burning building that had been her temporary home.

There was an explosion and the 24-year-old from the Netherlands didn't see anyone else come out after her.

That was 20 years ago, at the Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel. The building, popular with backpackers who were fruit-picking on farms nearby, had been deliberately set on fire by disgruntled arsonist Robert Paul Long.

A portrait of the 15 killed by artist Josonia Palaitis. Image: Josonia Palaitis.

Fifteen backpackers died that night; seven Brits, two Australians, two Dutch, and one each from Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Morocco.

"I have lived and will always live with a level of survivor's guilt," Teeuwen told The Guardian to mark the 20th anniversary.

"Not just the wider question why did they all have to die, why did I make it out? My guilt also refers back to the person whom tripped over me. Why didn't I grab that person and take them outside with me? Who was it? Are they the one whom died in front of my room's doorway?"