Paris Jackson has shared some rare footage to celebrate her brother's birthday.

Paris Jackson and her younger brother, Prince, might have grown up in the public eye, but we actually don’t know a lot about their childhood.

Now the model has shared a rare glimpse into their younger years on Instagram.

Paris, 19, posted a home video on Wednesday to celebrate Prince’s 15th birthday.

The video shows much younger versions of Michael Jackson’s children playfully competing for the camera’s attention.

“My dearest brother,” Paris captioned the post. “I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you.”

“I miss these days where we could wrestle and I’d still have a chance at winning, though. I miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, I miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our Harry Potter wands.”

The older Jackson sibling said her younger brother was her “best friend in the whole wide universe” and that she’s “lucky to have you in my life”.

“I couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. We may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more.

“You’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person I know and it makes ma soul happy to know dat I can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. I love you so much, gooko. I’m so proud of you. Happy birthday.”

Paris is the middle child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, born in 1998. Prince Michael Jackson II was born in 2002 and their oldest brother, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr was born in 1997.