celebrity

A fall and a very awkward interview: 7 behind the scenes moments you missed from the Oscars.

The biggest night in Hollywood is officially over. 

Yesterday, we watched as celebs rocked up to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for 95th annual Academy Awards, one whole year since that infamous slap. 

Unsurprisingly Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner of the night, wracking up seven awards, including Best Picture.

The film's star, Michelle Yeoh, took home the Best Actress award and made history as the first Asian woman to win the trophy. 

But among the awards and speeches, there was a lot that went down behind the scenes. 

Here are seven behind the scenes moments you missed from the Oscars. 

1. Jamie Lee Curtis 'matched' the carpet.

This year, the Oscars decided to shake things up by ditching the iconic red carpet for the first time since 1961, and swapping it out for a fancy "champagne" carpet. 

But it turns out not everyone got the memo about the colour change. 

Before the ceremony Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis joked she may not have made the best outfit choice when she decided to wear a sheer Dolce & Gabbana sparkling dress.

1 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

Selena “Let's Talk About The Kidney” Gomez

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

2. The carpet got real dirty. 

Speaking of the carpet, it turns out champagne wasn't the most... practical of colours for a giant rug with lots of foot traffic. 

According to Variety, the carpet got so muddied that dirty patches had to be cut away and replaced to avoid the nominees from noticing. 

But Twitter certainly did. 

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lady Gaga helped a photographer who fell.

Before she took to the stage to perform her Top Gun: Maverick song 'Hold My Hand', Lady Gaga came to the rescue of a photographer outside on the carpet. 

The signer was walking the carpet when a photographer, who was trying to take snaps of her dress, lost his footing and fell to the ground. 

Gaga gasped and immediately rushed over to help him before he got back onto his feet. 

4. Hugh Grant's incredibly awkward interview. 

In one of the most viral moments from this year's Oscars, Hugh Grant gave a painfully awkward interview when he chatted to ABC red carpet host Ashley Graham. 

During the interview, Graham asked the actor who he was most excited to see win an award, to which Grant replied, "Um, no-one in particular". 

When Graham later asked him about his outfit, he replied "just my suit" and "I can't remember my tailor".

ADVERTISEMENT

Things become even more awkward when Graham asked Grant what it was like to be in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which he had a small cameo.  

"Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds," he responded.

Yikes.

5. Michelle Yeoh called her mum after her Oscar win. 

Michelle Yeoh made history when she became the first Asian woman and second woman of colour to win Best Actress. 

"To people who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof. Dream big. Dreams come true," she said in her acceptance speech.

"And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you are past your prime."

Afterwards the 60-year-old video called her mum who was watching on in Malaysia to proudly show her her trophy 

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Celebrities were given snacks under their seats.

Yep, you read that correctly. 

For the first time ever, celebrities were given a box of snacks under their seats filled with Hot Tamales, a pretzel, and a bottle of water. And how have they gone this long without offering snacks?!?

ADVERTISEMENT

7. The show stopping obstructing gown.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, went all out with when she rocked up on the red carpet wearing a white tulle dress and impressive headpiece. 

However, it may not have been the best choice when it came time to take her seat for the ceremony.

.... especially for those around her. 

Feature Image: [email protected]/ABC.

Love to snack? Complete this survey to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!
Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money