Slap jokes and a... cocaine bear: All the best and weirdest moments from the 2023 Oscars.

The 2023 Oscars may as well have been renamed the first 'Slapiversary'.

Because even though it's been a year, and neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock were in attendance, 2022's shock onstage moment was definitely still on everyone's minds.

I know, I know. But they couldn't not joke about it, right?

More on that below, but the Oscars also brought everything else you want: fabulous presenting duos, incredible red carpet looks, heartwarming speeches, history making wins and banger musical performances.

Here are the biggest moments from the 2023 Academy Awards:

Hugh Grant's painfully awkward red carpet interview.

Uh oh.

Feathers were ruffled before the show even kicked off, when Hugh Grant chatted with ABC red carpet host Ashley Graham.

The interview was pretty standard for an awards show. What are you most excited for? Who are you rooting for? Who are you wearing? etc.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

However, Grant... definitely did not want to be there.