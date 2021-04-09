An SVU reunion, a 'big boy ass' and the internet's new obsession with Chris Meloni.

Benedict Cumberbatch. Dev Patel. Adam Driver. Harry Styles.

What do these names have in common?

They have all, at some point, been known as the Internet's Boyfriend.

Now, the latest celebrity to join the ranks of the Internet Boyfriends is Christopher Meloni.

Yes, Christopher's Meloni's signature character, Elliot Stabler, has returned to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the internet, quite frankly, can't handle it.

But before we get into the internet's latest obsession, let us take you back to the rise of the Internet Boyfriends:

What is an 'Internet Boyfriend'?

The 'Internet Boyfriend' is essentially an upgrade to the 'Hollywood Heartthrob'.

While Hollywood Heartthrobs like Brad Pitt and Chad Michael Murray dominated the posters on our walls in the 1990s and the 2000s, Internet Boyfriends infiltrate our lives in a very different way, taking over our social media feeds in the form of memes and endless fan pages.

When it comes to the Internet Boyfriend, it's often who you least expect.

After all, the whole phenomenon can largely be traced back to the internet's collective circa-2010 obsession with Benedict Cumberbatch, who unexpectedly gained a legion of online fans, known as the 'Cumberbitches', thanks to his role on Sherlock.

While the Hollywood Heartthrob title was often reserved for breakthrough leading men and romantic comedy favourites – think Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, or Brad Pitt in... anything – the Internet Boyfriend takes many forms.

In fact, Internet Boyfriends are rarely known for their romantic roles. Instead, they might play a hot-headed, destructive villain in Star Wars. Or they're a food and wine expert on a reality TV show. (We're looking at you, Antoni Porowski).