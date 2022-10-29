At 19, Orlando Bloom fell from a third story window. In the months following, he went to a "dark place".

We all know Orlando Bloom as one of the most recognisable actors of our time.

With boyish good looks and a soft-spoken British accent, he came to our attention throughout the 2000s, taking on roles such as Legolas in Lord of The Rings, Paris in Troy, and Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean.

But before the actor shot to fame, an accident he suffered when he was 19 forever altered his life.

In a recent chat with UNICEF, Bloom opened up about the experience, calling it "one of the darkest times" of his life.

"When I was 19, I fell three floors from a window and broke my back," he said in a joint Instagram video with the humanitarian organisation.

"I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact."

Bloom explained how he was climbing to the roof of a terrace when a drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed, sending him plummeting to the ground below.