I can't stop thinking about Orlando Bloom's utterly ridiculous daily routine.

We need to talk about Orlando Bloom. Immediately.

The actor, who is currently based in Los Angeles with singer Katy Perry and their seven-month-old daughter Daisy, has shared his average daily routine in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

And goodness, it's a doozy.

You see, while most of us spend our mornings shovelling down Vegemite toast and scrolling Instagram, Orlando Bloom is busy drinking brain octane oil and thinking about how beautiful cows are.

"I'm a Capricorn, so I crave routine," the 44-year-old told the British publication in a... poor attempt to justify his absurd Los Angeles lifestyle.

"I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA, really"



The actor went on to explain that he wakes up at 6.30am every day, before getting up to check on his daughter Daisy.

"I’ll kiss [Daisy] and we’ll spend some time connecting," he shared. "I'll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs."

From there, Bloom spends 20 minutes doing Buddhist chanting, before sharing a "bit of Buddhism" on his Instagram Stories.

For pre-breakfast, the actor has "some green powders", which he mixes with brain octane oil (???), a collagen powder, and some protein.

In case you're wondering, Bloom refers to this concoction as his "pre-breakfast" as he likes to "earn" his actual breakfast. Whatever that means. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"It's all quite LA, really," he added. (At least he's self aware, right?)

After pre-breakfast, Bloom goes for a hike to "earn" his all-important solid breakfast, which usually consists of "porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips tea."