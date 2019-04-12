Oprah Winfrey has interviewed her fair share of powerful, influential world leaders, but she doesn’t think she’s ever seen anyone quite like New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Describing Ardern’s handling of last month’s Christchurch terror attack on two mosques, Winfrey said she had “never seen such leadership” during her keynote speech at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City.

“I’ve never seen such leadership,” Winfrey said to booming applause, adding Ardern set a “global standard in leadership.”

Jacinda Ardern has redefined what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis. Post continues below video.

Video by Mamamia

“The answer she said, lies in our humanity,” Winfrey continued. “‘We each hold the power in our words, in our actions, in our daily acts of kindness,’ she said.”

Winfrey praised the decision of Ardern and women around New Zealand to wear head scarves to emulate the hijab, saying the Muslim community felt their benevolence.