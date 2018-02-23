Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oprah didn’t recognise Leonardo DiCaprio at Ellen Degeneres’ 60th birthday and we adore her for it.

There’s famous and then there’s not recognising Leonardo DeCaprio level famous. Oprah falls into the latter category. Naturally.

Both stars were celebrating Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday when Oprah bumped into the actor/vegan/general hunk of a guy and couldn’t quite put a face to the name.

She’s only human guys…

You can watch Oprah talk about the moment below:

Speaking about the moment on The Ellen Show, she said, “I know it’s somebody, I know it’s somebody, I know it’s somebody… Is it Justin Timberlake?”

“So when I was doing my show famous people came on and looked like themselves. At your party? They’re all disguised.”

However, Oprah being Oprah watched and waited.

Explaining the moment in detail, she said that when singer The Weekend complimented Leo on a film he was in, Leo replied with, "No, that wasn't a good a film for me, it wasn't a favourite film I did." Not missing a beat, Oprah then asked him casually, "So what was your favourite film?"