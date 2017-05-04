Fans think Brad Pitt has stolen his GQ photoshoot look from a famous boy band.

Brad Pitt has done his first interview since splitting from Angelina Jolie and many are saying the GQ feature is one of the most candid and open celebrity interviews they’ve seen.

But take a closer look at the accompanying photoshoot and you might notice something very familiar.

Turns out Harry Styles and Brad Pitt have more things in common than you might expect.

the same photographer that did Harry’s Another Man did Brad Pitt’s GQ piece and he only has access to one (1) sweater vest apparently pic.twitter.com/pGIdgPoZf6 — Allyson Gross (@AllysonGross) May 3, 2017

“The same photographer that did Harry’s Another Man [shoot] did Brad Pitt’s GQ piece and he only has access to one sweater vest apparently,” tweeted one eagle-eyed reader, alongside a side by side shot of Styles and Pitt wearing the same top.

In case you were wondering/wanted to join the sweater party, it’s Prada.

The photographer who did both headline-making shoots is Ryan McGinley.