You may have heard rumours about Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh feuding, while Harry Styles holds Pugh hostage in an utopian community and whispers 'Don't worry, darling' in her ear, and Ted Lasso serves Wilde custody papers live on stage.

Confusing, huh?

Don't worry (darling), I've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know the Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh feuding rumours and their upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling:

Let's start with the basics. What even is Don't Worry Darling?

Don't Worry Darling is an upcoming (sexy) thriller movie directed by Olivia Wilde. It stars Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife who is living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community run by the company he works for. Soon she begins to worry that his glamourous company might be hiding some dark secrets.

Think The Stepford Wives but... sexier.

Watch the trailer for Don't Worry Darling. Post continues below.

OK, this movie sounds brilliant. Why do people think Wilde and Pugh are feuding?

So it all comes back to Harry Styles. Doesn't everything?

Wilde and Styles met on the set in 2020 and allegedly began having an affair while she was still married to Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso.

According to "sources" and also "insiders" the pair were openly hooking up on set and Pugh was not happy about it.

"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," one insider told The New York Post’s Page Six.

"Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable," the insider added.

Wait... Ted Lasso is involved?

Well, kind of.

Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged in 2012 and they have two kids together - Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

They separated in November 2020.

Image: Getty.