A group of Disney stars are feuding, and it's the best celebrity drama of the week.

If you'd have asked me how I'd spend my days in early January 2021, 'obsessively following the ins and outs of a Disney Star love triangle' wouldn't have been high on the list.

But oh my god, that's exactly what's been going on. It's honestly quite spectacular, and with that Kanye West/Jeffree Star rumour behind us, marks the greatest celeb gossip of the week.

You see, there is a love triangle involving three young Disney actors and singers taking place very publicly. It involves breakup songs, a High School Musical-related television show and because these people are much younger than us, TikTok.

If you're a millennial of a certain age, you may also remember the good old days of the Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez love triangle. How good was that? Well, this is basically history repeating itself. That probably explains why I'm so invested.

Grab a cup of tea, and let me explain.

First, you need to meet Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia, 17, and Joshua, 20, are co-stars on Disney+ original show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (the most ridiculous TV show name in history), in which they play ex-couple Nini and Ricky.

This is them. Image: Getty.