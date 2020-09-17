A pregnancy and an Aussie girlfriend: What the cast of High School Musical are up to now.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 14 years since High School Musical first graced our screens in 2016 and we all collectively fell in love with a boy named Troy Bolton.

Back then the walls of our bedroom were plastered with posters of Zac Efron, who we hardcore shipped with Vanessa Hudgens before shipping was even a thing.

The hit Disney Channel movie followed the story of two high school students, Gabrielle and Troy, who came from two completely different worlds but decide to go against the status quo and audition for their school’s musical. At the time, it was a pretty scandalous thing to do. And our young minds loved every minute of it.

The film quickly became a phenomenon and inspired two additional movies, a live musical and, most recently, a TV series on Disney Plus.

Now, 14 years on from the franchise that launched the cast into fame, we look at where they are now.

Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez)

She may have broken up with long-time boyfriend Austin Butler earlier this year, but Vanessa Hudgens' career has never missed a beat since High School Musical.

After playing Gabriella Montez in all three HSM films, Hudgens decided on a change of pace and began starring in films like Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers and Machete Kills.

"High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going," Hudgens told The Guardian in 2018.

"I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the movies where I'm playing a drug addict or a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like, 11."

Hudgens eventually channelled her inner Gabriella and made her Broadway debut in the musical Gigi.