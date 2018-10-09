'I'm 61 years old and Tinder is my absolute favourite dating site.'

My marriage of 17 years was normal, happy and successful, with kids, a house, a dog… unremarkable and uneventful.

We parted amicably, 17 years ago, and I was content with life as a single mum for about five years, with absolutely no intention of ever having a man in my life ever again.

The transition period from ‘single’ to ‘actively seeking friends’ was gradual. It coincided with a massive change in myself as a person. An inevitable and vital process of rediscovery and reinvention of a new enlightened me.

The role of wife and mother I played for so long had now diminished and my new third age of womanhood dawned.

My friends decided that I needed to get a “boyfriend”.

Ho hum… but how??

Then I attended a wedding and discovered that the couple met on a dating site. ‘Hmm… maybe that’s the way to find a friend.’ I thought. I cautiously investigated several dating sites, and with some great photos and an amazing profile blurb, I put myself ‘out there’!

I was contacted by several men at first. I quickly learned how to spot scammers, and then most importantly, identify “chemistry” and “connection” with male strangers in the unfamiliar territory of chat rooms and online texting.

After a thrilling and mind-blowing first date with a young “hot brown skinned hunny”, my ego was sufficiently inflated, and my confidence escalated sky high. There was no stopping me now. I was addicted to this easy and fun way to find friends. Tinder… An absolute smorgasbord!

I have high expectations of my friends though.