Are you 'sleep bragging'? We need to talk about the new obsession you're 100% guilty of.

How have I been sleeping? Omg so glad you asked! I'm actually super stoked with myself. Always room for improvement, but on target, nonetheless.

Do you want me to just share my Sleep Score with you?? Wanna know how much REM I got last night? Cause, I don't want to make a whole thing out of it, but the numbers talk, sweetie. And my recent nighttime routine has been pretty f**king on point.

After taking a warm shower and slathering myself in various serums and oils; I dim the smart lights, make myself a melatonin-spiked herbal tea and fill my stomach with sleeping juice. I then brush my teeth, throw 329 pillows off my horizontal throne, climb in, slip on my silk eye mask and prepare to get approximately even TOO much REM. Ha ha ha. No such thing, AMIRITE?!

And yes - of course I track my sleep on my smart watch! Goodness. Silly question, Carol.

It's my favourite thing about the whole sleeping thing. You know, waking up, looking at my app and feeling all refreshed and smug with myself and knowing I slept the s**t outta things.