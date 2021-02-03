Asking for a friend: Is sleeping with a bra on good or bad for you?

Quick question: Do you wear a bra to bed? Y/N.

While some people freak out about the idea of sleeping in a bra (Uncomfy! Sweaty! Restrictive!), others claim it can help keep your boobs from stretching and sagging.

If you give it a Goog, you'll read articles vouching for these aforementioned benefits of sleeping in a bra, while others while talk about the possible risks. It's all very confusing.

So, what's good? Which claim is correct?

We asked registered nurse Madeline Calfas, who is the founder of The Wellness Group and co-founder of GMC Cosmedical, for the answer.

Can sleeping in a bra do you any harm?

"I grew up in the era of being told you should never wear your bra to bed as it would damage breast tissue and ultimately cause your breasts to stretch and sag," said Calfas. "Like nearly every other girl on the planet, I dutifully obeyed."

SAME. So, is it actually bad for you? There's some weird rumours about breast cancer and stuff...

"There has not been any direct causational link proven between sleeping in a bra and sagging breast tissue. Nor has there been any direct link proven between sleeping in a bra and breast cancer. So, while we're at it we can scratch that one off the list as well," said Calfas.

If you do like sleeping in a bra, though (each to their own, ladies), Calfas said to just make sure you pick out the right sort of bra - because apparently there can be a helluva lot of nasty consequences if you don't. Like, waaaay more than we ever imagined.

She said the main thing here is to just steer clear of bras with wires and look for soft-cups, rather than tight or padded options. These are too restrictive and can really mess with your skin if you're wearing them 24/7.

"Sleeping with an under-wire is about as comfortable as sleeping on a park bench, and really won't lend itself to getting those much-needed zzz's. Likewise, sleeping with a tight bra can also lead to the development of fungal infections."