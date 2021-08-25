Lots of products slid across my desk in August, but these are the 12 I keep putting on my face.

As I mentioned before, there's nothing I love more than taking my pet lizard for a walk every morning before work.

Hang on, wait - there is actually one more thing I love doing: trialling new beauty products! And gosh, do I have the right job for it (rhetorical) (I do).

Watch: Wanna watch DJ Tigerlily do her makeup? Course you do! We all do. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

As a beauty editor, there's nothing quite like sussing out a fresh, just-released-into-the-wild product and putting it to the test to see if it lives up to the expectations IRL. It is a TREMENDOUSLY exciting time.

So, I present to you, some shiny new highly anticipated products that launched in August 2021 - those that've cemented their spot in my routine because they're So. Damn. Good.

Image: Mecca