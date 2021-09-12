Why Gladys Berejiklian is stepping back from the 11am press conferences.

The NSW COVID-19 press conferences have been a daily fixture in our lives during the state's recent Delta outbreak. But from Monday, the daily briefings are going to look a little different.

On Friday, the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the 11am daily press conferences will stop after Sunday and will be replaced by daily videos published by NSW Health.

Watch Gladys Berejiklian in action in a recent NSW press conference. Post continues after video.



Video via Network 10.

"I will turn up when I need to, but to expect the leader of the government indefinitely to do this every day means that I am not doing my job properly," she said.

"I need to make sure we have a good balance."

The announcement comes after the premier said she expects the state's COVID-19 cases to peak in coming weeks.

Here's what you need to know about the switch up in the daily press conferences.

What did Gladys say in her announcement?

While the daily conferences will be scrapped, the premier explained it won't be the last time she fronts the media.

"Myself and Minister Hazzard, or any other relevant minister, will present to the community on a needs basis," she said.

Ms Berejiklian said reporters will still see her "quite frequently" and rejected suggestions she was hiding from the public.

"We have the most transparent information of any state," she said.

"Apart from repeating the numbers that health repeats, we have to make sure we have something important to say and I think people understand the health messaging now."

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

What is the connection to the ICAC investigation?

Sunday's NSW press conference wrapped up earlier than usual after Ms Berejiklian was questioned about the ICAC investigation into her former partner Daryl Maguire.

ICAC will continue their inquiry into Maguire this month, which is expected to focus on a $5.5 million funding grant he obtained for his electorate. Last month, 7.30 reported that Ms Berejiklian intervened in the assessment of the grant.