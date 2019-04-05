The 11 questions Australian women want to ask the boss of the NRL - answered.

"Leadership is not about popularity, and people get those commodities confused. I think a lot of people think that to be in a leadership role you need to be popular. You’re not going to do my job if you want to be popular. Almost every decision I make will polarise people’s opinions. That’s okay, I don’t make those decisions to be popular, I make them to be fair. "And ultimately, I make them to protect the sport. A lot of the decisions that have been made on disciplinary matters have been criticised by a number of people, are there to protect the game... We are looking to make considered, reasonable, rational decisions that protect the interest of the sport. That will prove unpopular at times and that’s okay."

5. Why should a parent choose Rugby League as the sport for their young child to play?

"Before Rugby League, let me say, it’s really important that kids play in a team sport. Because team sport teaches you values and life lessons beyond any other measure you can take. League has the ability to teach you I think a million life lessons that you can’t find elsewhere. "It’s safer than it’s ever been at an under-six level, it’s much more affordable than lots of other sports. But it’s about at that level, having fun and being active." 6. When NRL clubs are recruiting, is character a consideration? Or is it entirely a skills-based decision? And if so, do you think that should change?

"Character has to be a consideration. In fact I think it’s played a much bigger part in the decision making of clubs in, I’d say, the last three years, but maybe the last five years.

"You or I would never hire someone solely on skill-set. I’m much more interested in the value set than the skill set. Because you can teach a skill set, but it’s very hard to teach a value set. And sometimes you have to sacrifice skill over values ultimately for the long-term good of your club.

"Ultimately what we’ll get to is in the recruitment of high quality people and well-paid athletes, there becomes a very diligent risk-assessment that has to be undertaken by a club in the hiring of that player. Because as we get stronger and tougher on sanctioning, that has a huge price to pay when you buy a player, when you recruit a player to your club who has questionable value set that ultimately could get you in trouble later on, and those deterrents are strong in the beginning, you’re going to think very carefully about how that player comes in and out of your roster. And if your club espouses a certain set of values, you have to live them, you can’t just talk about them."

7. Is NRL any more dangerous that other sports for my 6yo to sign up for?

"It’s safer to play Rugby League than it is to play unstructured in the playground. "We spend a lot of time on the non-contact version of the sport. So you’ll watch the NRL on the TV and for all the things you love watching about it, the physicality, the collision, are maybe some of the things you don’t want your children to play. And that’s okay. "We have a very different offering at the bottom with the same football and the same structure but no contact. So we’ve got 600,000 boys and girls, men and women play non-contact rugby league, touch football, tag football every weekend across the country. Our fastest growing segment is women playing non-contact and league-tag. There are 300,000 of them playing every week."

8. Some of our readers think that more women in and around the game is key. There are now female refs and touch judges, which is great. What else are you doing on a broader scale to encourage more diversity and inclusions for women?

"Let’s start right at the top. The Game’s governed by an independent board, the independent commission. We have two high-calibre females who sit on that board. We now have female Chairs of clubs, we’ve had female CEOs of clubs… Some of my most talented executives who sit on my team here are female, and I’m genuinely proud to lead them.

"Last year, the NRLW was a spectacular success. If someone asks me what the highlights of last season were, it had nothing to do with Grand Finals or State Of Origin. My number One highlight of last year was the Women’s State Of Origin in North Sydney.

"It was less about what happened on the field, but when I arrived I was watching the NSW State Of Origin’s bus arrive and I was watching the girls get off the bus and there was a whole pile of boys and girls waiting to get photographs and autographs. And what I noticed was I didn’t know who was more excited. The players, or the fans. Because I’m sure there was an element inside the girls that night, coming to that game not sure if people would come to watch or how they were going to be received. But the kids were so excited to see their new heroes and our players were so excited that that was how they were being perceived for the first time. So that was far and away the highlight for me."