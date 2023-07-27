Women aren't using condoms and it’s not for the reason you think.

Ever get so caught up in a moment of passion and bedsheets that you and your partner just forget to put on a condom?

I’d be lying if I said no.

But the thing is, I don’t ever forget. There is never a time when I don’t remember that we should be using protection. It’s just sometimes, stupidly, I don’t stop him to put one on.

Now a new study has unveiled exactly what’s going on. And, ladies, it’s not good.

Watch: Do you know if you have a STI? Post continues after the video.



Video via Mount Sinai Doctors.

Making calculated decisions.

According to researchers from the US, women in their study explained “risky contraceptive decisions” (that’s not using condoms during sex) by saying that they “just weren’t thinking”.

But the experts claim that’s using “strategic ambiguity”, or “vague language used to maintain social status”, because the truth is a lot different.

Their findings suggest that women were actually thinking hard about the risks involved in unprotected sex, and were in fact making calculated decisions in the moment.

These decisions were often an advantage to men, while putting themselves at risk, and sometimes causing distress.

For example, a woman in the study called Allison initially said that she didn’t know why she and a casual sexual partner didn’t use a condom, adding that it “kind of just happened”.

But by the time she spoke to the interviewers, she repeatedly discussed how she rationalised risk-taking. She talked about the fact that she was taking birth control pills (although she was sometimes inconsistent in doing so) and that she knew her partner had only had one previous partner, so her STI risk was relatively low.