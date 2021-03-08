PARENT OPINION: Please, stop calling me a 'stay-at-home mum'.

Regardless of whether we are at “home” or at the office all day, we are still mums. It doesn’t switch off after 5pm (at which point it makes sense that you would then call me the currently-at-home woman. Right?)

Since when did we start defining people’s roles by their location? Is it important for others to know that we are mumming from home? (Which in fact is not true. We mum from all locations.) But alas, I get it.

I do.

We have already started using the acronym SAHM and we already have a hashtag, do we really want to give all that up? (That is rhetorical. The answer is yes). Can we not do a little better than a title that sounds like we’ve been chained to the leg of a table and told to stay?

The title of stay-at-home mum paints a demeaning picture of a woman doing a whole lot of nothing while occasionally making a snack for her child, and mostly just enjoying a life outside of the stressful workforce.

An incorrect and outdated picture, but it comes with the territory. It comes with the title.

'Working mum', on the other hand, what a vision.

The working mum is very busy; she doesn’t just “stay at home”. What a confusing time it was for all mums across the globe when COVID-19 hit and the working mum became a forced-to-stay-at-home mum.

When mums met at the park on a Friday afternoon, we could hardly tell ourselves apart. We didn’t know which way was up!