PARENT OPINION: Please, stop calling me a 'stay-at-home mum'.

Please stop calling me a stay-at-home mum.
Society has been doing this thing for a while, where we give a full-time parent a title based on the location of their office: the stay-at-home mum, the stay-at-home dad. This appears to be the only time we do this.
We don’t call the butcher the 'butcher shop butcher', or the doctor the 'doctor's office doctor'. That would be weird, right?
So please stop calling me a stay-at-home mum.
Believe it or not, I’m rarely home.
Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.
On any given day you are more likely to find me at the school, the gym, the park, the grocery store, the chemist, always the freaking chemist, the doctor's, the soccer field, gymnastics, and the chemist again.
Call me the at-the-park mum, at-the-gym mum, in-the-public toilet for five hours while my toddler poos mum. They are all much more realistic titles.
Top Comments