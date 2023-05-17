'Mums don't own being tired. There, I said it.'

Hey mums, I know you're tired, but I'm tired too.

Before you accuse me of being a total a**hole who ‘doesn’t get it’... you’re right – I don’t get it.

Because I don’t actually have kids.

(*Covers eyes and hopes not to get pelted with rotten tomatoes.*)

I’m just a single, child-free gal, working my full-time job, side-hustling like a mofo in my spare (lol) time, trying to keep my s**t together and my dog fed.

And It Is Tiring.

I have a lot of respect for the mamas out there. I have many mum friends (actually, most of my girlfriends are mothers at this point – I’m in the minority over here), and it must be said, not a single one of them has ever personally invalidated my non-child-related tiredness.

But the general sentiment from wider society seems to be:

“You don’t know what it means to be tired until you’ve had kids.”

And gosh, that’s a line I am tired (no pun intended) of hearing.

It’s a throwaway comment that’s usually said with a laugh and a knowing look, but the impact it has can be bigger than you might expect.

In the face of those comments, us non-mums can end up feeling like our own struggles and stress don’t matter; that they aren’t as important, or worthy of recognition or heck, even speaking up about.

It’s why, when Abbie Chatfield posted about her own overwhelm and exhaustion on Instagram recently, I felt a nice warm ‘seen’ feeling in my belly (as well as feeling for her because girl, I get it). It was – dare I say it – refreshing to see a single, child-free gal like myself, admit that all the other life stuff was piling on and s**t is hard, even when you’re not trying to keep a small person or two (or three…) alive at the same time.